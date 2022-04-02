UK Court Jails Adeyinka Grandson, Four and Half Years Over Racial Atttacks On Igbos

Published:

Adeyinka Grandson, president of the Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF) secessionist group has been jailed for four and half years by a United Kingdom court over his social media posts against some ethnic groups in Nigeria.





Grandson, also known as Adeyinka Shoyemi, a UK-based Nigerian of Yoruba descent, is known for his social media atttacks on people of Igbo extraction as well as crị̀ticism of the Hausa-Fulani.





He was first arrested by the Scotland Yard Counter Terrrorism Command, and the Metropolitan Police under the approval of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in August 2019.





Scotland Yard Counter Terrorism Command had nabbed him for allegedly “stirring racial discrimination” against the Igbo and Fulani ethnic groups and also “encouraging terrrorism”.





On several counts he had issued ‘quit notices’ to Igbo living in Yoruba land else they would face dire consequences.





Grandson is also known for making anti-Igbo and anti-Fulani speeches on his YouTube channel for which the UK authorities have consistently warned him before he was later arrested.





Items found on him during the arrest include, passport, two Google phones, one Apple MacBook laptop computer, one tablet, a hard drive and a draft copy of his new book were seized.





Following his arrest, the Scotland Yard Counter Terrrorism Command grilled him for 9 hours, and his house was searched by the London Metropolitan Police following a warrant granted by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.





He was on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.





Grandson was found guilty on 30 November 2021 of eight counts of incịting racial hatred after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.





