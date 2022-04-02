Lekki Tollgate Reopening Day 1 : LCC Thanks Lagosians

Published:





The Lekki Concession Company Limited says it wishes to express its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and the general public for a peaceful first day of recommencement of toll operations and equipment testing at the Ikoyi- Link Bridge Toll Plaza.

We also appreciate our esteemed customers for their continuous visit to our offices to register their vehicles, modify, and top up their toll accounts in preparation for the cashless toll collection at the plaza.





We are pleased to inform motorists that the result of the equipment testing has so far been satisfactory, even as this continues for the next few days.





Once again, we assure motorists and stakeholders of our commitment to providing better services as we return to full operations in the coming days.





