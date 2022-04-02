Why I Obey Traffic Lights Wherever I Go..IGP Baba

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has reaffirmed his zeal to always lead by example and remain law-abiding in his day-to-day activities as the number 1 police officer in Nigeria.

He made the assertion on Thursday in his office when he played host to the leadership of the International Press Institute in his office at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

The police chief restated his commitment to always lead by example as he charged police personnel and Nigerians to respect the laws of the land.





