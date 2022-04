Published:

The body of Mr Musa Lawal Ozigi Secretary General of Trade Union Congress (TUC) who was killed by bandits in the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack on Monday March 28th 2022 has been buried





CKN News gathered that he was buried in his compound today at Ogaminana ,Zango area along Okene - Kabba road in Adavi LGA of Kogi state.

He was on his way to Kaduna for a conference when he was killed alongside some other passengers

