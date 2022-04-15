Tegbe's Defection, A Clarion Call for National Leadership To Wade Into Oyo APC Crisis..Bolaji Tunji

Published:

The defection of Engineer Joseph Tegbe, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as a clarion call for the leadership of the party to quickly intervene in the crisis in the State chapter of APC in order to avoid further exit of other prominent members.

The call was made by Bolaji Tunji, former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Tunji who is aspiring to contest for the House of Representatives seat on the platform of APC in Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal constituency said the defection of Engineer Tegbe has shown that if nothing was done, the APC would witness further exit of disgruntled party members. “ Clearly, if nothing is done quickly, the Oyo APC would clearly see further exit from the party. Many are dissatisfied with the present scenario, believing that the national leadership, especially the previous Caretaker executive was complicit in the crisis in Oyo APC and the crisis in other State chapters of the party”.

While advising the newly inaugurated national executive to quickly intervene to resolve the crisis, he enjoined all the different groups in the State APC to be ready to shift grounds to accommodate each other. “ Inability to resolve this problem will keep the APC in continued opposition in Oyo State. It will also further weaken the party as others may decide to pitch their camps elsewhere. It is thus important to quickly find a solution to the present crisis.”

Speaking further, the Reps hopeful said due to the crisis in the State chapter, the APC has been unable to play its role as opposition party expected to curb the excesses of the State government that has continued to mortgage the future of the State through excessive loans.

“Today, Oyo State is unable to secure its citizens, armed robbery incidents in every part of the State is a daily occurence, roads are in State of disrepair, refuse on street medians, reversing the trend of the previous administration' s robust solid waste disposal system. The much acclaimed street lights provides more darkness than light as it has stopped working in most of the streets. Unfortunately, APC that should keep the government on its toes is bedevilled by its own self- made crisis". Efforts must be made to quickly resolve all the issues causing the present problem in the State chapter of the party", he said.

