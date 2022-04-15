Lady Hospitalized After Husband Threw Her Down From One-storey Building In Lagos

Published:

A horticulturist, Emmanuel Okolie, has been arrested by the police for a$saulting his wife and thr#wing her down from a one-storey building in Lagos. It was gathered that the unpleasant incident happened on Wednesday, April 13 at their residence in Alimi Oke street, Oshodi, Lagos. An eyewitness reports that the suspect returned from work and was displeased that the victim, Mofe, kept him locked outside for a while.





“They’ve been married for thirteen years and have three kids together. Emmanuel and his compound-given alias, local Floyd Mayweather, regularly be@ts his wife anytime they have an argument. In fact, we the neighbors are tired and imagine what the kids witness on a daily basis from their one-room apartment.





So, on Wednesday, Mofe’s ‘offence’ was that she kept him waiting outside for long before opening the door to let him in. An argument ensued and he started p#uncing on her in his usual manner. He went further to p#sh her down from their apartment and she landed on the ground. The victim stood up and proceeded to destr#y his windscreen.

