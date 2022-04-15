Charles Soludo’s House Was Not Attacked....Police

Published:

The Nigerian Police said the resident of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo was not attacked today





This was a statement by the State Command

To set the records straight, Police observation point along Ekwulobia expressway came under attack late hours of yesterday 14/4/2022.





The Mobile personnel posted at the point, Gallantly repel the attack but unfortunately three of them sustained gun shot injury during the gun battle with the hoodlums.





Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned in the area.





Meanwhile Operation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated





DSP Ikenga Tochukwu PPRO Anamabra State command.

Share This