Arrested Lagos Lady To Be Dragged To Court For Lying That She Was Kidnapped And Being Raped

The police in Lagos have said that Toyosi Adesegun will be arraigned for the dissemination of false information.





Ben Hundeyin, the state spokesman for the police on his Twitter handle added that her three friends will be arraigned for wrongful restraint.





The 20-year-old had in a now-deleted tweet made a distress call.





“I’m being kidnapped, guys. I’m being raped. Number 78 Obayan street, Pako, Akoka, Lagos,” she wrote.





She later admitted in another tweet that “it was false".





Following her post, the police were alerted and they traced the address she posted to Akoka, an area of Lagos.





“After a careful and extensive investigation, it is revealed that 20-year-old, Toyosi Adesegun, female, is a regular visitor to Olamilekan Faruk, Ayanfe Ayinde and Olusola Onipede, all male of 78 Obayan Street Akoka,” Hundeyin said.





“This morning, she was restrained from leaving the apartment by the young men. Toyosi threatened to tweet what she tweeted if she was not allowed to leave. The young men called her bluff and she tweeted.





“Based on the foregoing, the three men will be arraigned for wrongful restraint while Toyosi will be arraigned for giving false information.”









