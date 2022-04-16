Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge: LCC Postpones Resumption Of Toll Collection

Published:

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has announced the postponement of toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.





The company earlier scheduled the resumption for April 17.





The LCC in a statement by the Managing Director of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, said it would announce a new date soon.





Toll collection was suspended in the wake of the EndSARS anti-police-brutality protests in 2020.





Despite the stiff opposition by the residents around the area, LCC had said toll collection would resume this Sunday.





Armed security agents were deployed to the venue on Friday in preparation for that resumption which has now been postponed.





“As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognisance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders," LCC said in a statement on Friday night.





“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.





“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza.”





