Court Slams 25 Million Naira On Blogger Linda Ikeji For Defamation

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja has slammed 25 million Naira damages on the blogger, Linda Ikeji for defaming Mrs Ajibola Ajayi. In a release on its official Twitter page, the Law firm of Olaniwun Ajayi LP announced that its has successfully prosecuted the case against the blogger in suit number FCT/CV/667/2018: Mrs Ajibola Ajayi v. Linda Ikeji before an FCT Abuja High court.





Exasperated by the judgement which she did not see coming. Linda called the biggest and one of the most successful Law firm in Nigeria that represented the claimant, Ajayi, “an inexperienced 26 year old lawyer”.

