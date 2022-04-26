Senator David Mark, Others To Screen PDP Presidential Aspirants

Published:





The 17 presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Friday appear before the Senator David Mark-led screening committee.





Mark who is the Chairman of the committee will along with Chief Celestine Omehia; Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN; Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Edward Ashiekaa, SAN, and Mrs. Hilda Makonto screen Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.





Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Pius Anyim; Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed; Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike; and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel will also take their turn before the screening committee.





Others are renowned industrialist, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; a former bank chief, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; the United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; and Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu.





Former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose; Cosmos Ndukwe, Mr. Charles Ugwu, Chikwendu Kalu and Tariele Diana Oliver are also on the list.





Other members of the screening committee are Dr Akiku Indabawa, Hajiya Hassana Dikko, Dr Esther Uduehi while Ms Chinedu Nwachukwu will serve as Administrative Secretary to the committee.





A schedule of events according to the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, indicated that the screening exercise will hold at Legacy House, Abuja, the party’s presidential campaign headquarters.





Also listed for screening in Abuja are all aspirants for governorship, State Assemblies and National Assembly elections in all the seven states in North-West geopolitical zone.





The States include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi and Zamfara. The exercise is scheduled to hold on Wednesday and Thursday.





Screening for the same categories of elections in the remaining states, except Anambra, will however take place at the party’s zonal secretariats same dates.

