2023 Presidency: Nigeria Is Waiting For Peter Obi...Doyin Okupe

A former spokesman of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Doyin Okupe, has spoken highly of Mr. Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, now a presidential aspirant, saying that he embodies hope for the nation in 2023, while encouraging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to ensure that the high expectations of Nigerians, placed on Obi, were not cut short by denying him the presidential ticket.

He said that Nigeria was greatly burdened by failing economy, high cost of living, insecurity, civil unrest and many societal ills, arising from leadership failure. He expressed hope that in Peter Obi, Nigeria would experience a new era of responsible and sacrificial leadership.

Okupe stated this at the interactive session between Peter Obi and the stakeholders cum executives of PDP in Asaba, Delta State.

The former presidential aspirant described Obi as one who, not only has the intelligence, integrity and capacity to lead Nigeria, but is willing to make the painful sacrifices now required to rescue the nation from the doldrums. He encouraged the PDP to rally behind Obi and ensures that he gets the party's ticket as Nigerians are waiting to massively support him at the polls.

In his speech, Obi lamented the large scale unproductivity eating through the country at all levels. He advised that the new crop of Nigerian leaders must be wealth creators rather wealth sharers.

“We must have to start changing the way we do things in this country. We have to stop focusing on wealth sharing and invest our resources on wealth creation. There is nothing more to share in the country now.

“The country is borrowing more money than it can pay. By the end of this year, the country will borrow money to service debts. We cannot continue like this, else, we all will become refugees in this country,” Obi submitted

