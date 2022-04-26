2023 : Osinbajo Visits Gov Akeredolu, Seeks Support

Published:

Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential hopeful, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, visited the chairman, South West Governors' Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, to seek support for his aspiration.





Governor Akeredolu received the Vice President at the Akure Airport and led him to his office, Alagbaka, Akure.





The deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa joined the Governor to receive the Vice President at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office.





Other dignitaries present at the Cocoa Conference Hall include: members of the House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, among other APC leaders.





Welcoming the Vice President, Governor Akeredolu said only God gives position, while praying that God gives the country the best in 2023.





Responding, Prof. Osinbajo lauded the giant stride recorded by Governor Akeredolu in the sunshine state, adding that he was impressed with the Governor’s laudable achievements in all sectors.





The Vice President said he decided to contest due to the experience he has garnered over the years as Vice President and acting President at some points.





He noted that the opportunity has come for him to serve, stressing that it would amount to betrayal of the country if he refused to vie for the position of the President in the interest of the poeple.









