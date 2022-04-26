DSS Raises Alarm Over Alleged Bombing Plans By Terrorists In Nigeria

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm on what it described as plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.





This was contained in a Stetement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya.





The Service said though cases of such incidents have already been reported in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.





The objective of the attacks according to the service is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry.





The Service, however, reiterated its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.





It urged patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.





It restated its commitment to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, but added that it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.





The Service enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.

