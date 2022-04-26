Go And Face Senate Panel ,Court Orders Code of Conduct Chairman

Published:

The Federal high court Abuja has dismissed a suit by the chairman of the code of conduct tribunal, Danladi Umar seeking to stop the senate from probing him on alleged misconduct





The court held that as a public officer administering law, he is answerable to the senate on moral standard.





Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the chairman to appear before the senate and answer questions on a public petition brought against him by an aggrieved citizen





His case seeking to stop the probe by the senate lacks merit.





On 29th March 2021, a video of Mr Umar allegedly assaulting a security guard at Banex plaza in Abuja made rounds on social media.

