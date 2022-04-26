Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Go And Face Senate Panel ,Court Orders Code of Conduct Chairman

Published: April 26, 2022


 

The Federal high court Abuja has dismissed a suit by the chairman of the code of conduct tribunal, Danladi Umar seeking to stop the senate from probing him on alleged misconduct


The court held that as a public officer administering law, he is answerable to the senate on moral standard.


Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the chairman to appear before the senate and answer questions on a public petition brought against him by an aggrieved citizen


His case seeking to stop the probe by the senate lacks merit.


On 29th March 2021, a video of Mr Umar allegedly assaulting a security guard at Banex plaza in Abuja made rounds on social media.


