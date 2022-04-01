Revealed : What Killed Late Comic Actor, Dejo Tufulu, To Be Buried Today ( Last Picture)

Published:

It was another tragic moment for entertainment industry in Nigeria today as comic actor, Kunle Tokunbo aka Dejo Tunfulu died

Report reaching CKN News have it that the actor who was seen at an even three days ago must have died from Typhoid

He would have celebrated his 50 birthday on May 31st 202

Video making the rounds on social media revealed that the artiste died at Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos where he was rushed to when his condition worsened

A staff of the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity said the ailment had eaten deep in his system , he also claimed he was short of blood when he was brought to the hospital

All attempts to keep him alive failed

He will be buried in Ikorodu Lagos according to Islamic rites

