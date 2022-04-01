RAP MUSIC WILL MOVE TO THE NEXT LEVEL IN NIGERIA.... SAYS FAST RISING RAP STAR LIZZIIE

Published:

Lizziie is of African mix-cultural heritage, but raised and living in the United Kingdom. And ready to take a bold step: make Nigeria her second home and establish her music career, which was planted and germinated in Europe to blossom globally.

Born and nurtured in London, Lizziie originated from a Nigerian mother, with Congolese paternity. She has being a fan of Rap music from her growing up, following Rappers like, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown





Lizziie started rapping at age ten (10) and recognized as the first female Rapper from UK to try and open the door international performance for others.

Lizziie choose to establish herself in Nigeria upon the Country's leading position in spreading African music to all the corners of the world. She believes that Rap Music is yet to take its rightful position and compete favorably in Nigeria.

I am coming to Nigeria to give Rap music a new face. And I can confidently say that; Rap Music will move to the next level” she enthused.

Announcing her Nigeria/African plans in an International Conference, through a Digital Entertainment Showcase, Lizziie has these to say about herself:

INSPIRATION

“Rappers like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown and Artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj all inspired me and have a have huge impact on me as a Rapper”

STYLE OF MUSIC

I would say I am more of Hip-Hop/ Trap Rapper. In grew up in the trenches, so my personality and style shows in all my music

ARTISTIC MISSION

“I plan to create a new art and sound with my music that I will also incorporate my African Heritage into”





Lizziie is creatively ready to take the bull by the horns as she send four (4) studio recorded Rap songs to Nigeria for the delight of African music fans. The collector’s songs include; CHANGE ME, FREESTYLE, CHEATS & TRICKS and NUMERO UNO are going to dominate the airwaves, through the best rated Radio stations in Nigeria shortly.

Right now, Lizziie is busy working on the video of the super hit single; NUMERO UNO. It will appear on selected Television stations before the end of April, 2022

Share This