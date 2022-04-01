2023 : Nigeria's Star Artiste J Martins Indicates Intention To Vie For House Of Reps Seat

Published:

Nigerian foremost artiste Martins Okey Justice aka J Martins has indicated his desire to throw his hat in the ring come 2023

The successful artiste who has won several awards Nationally and Internationally has indicated his desire to represent his people of Arochukwu / Ohafia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives





Speaking exclusively CKN News on Friday J Martins said he has what it takes to give his people purposeful representation at the National Assembly

When asked under which Political Party he will be contesting, he said he is still consulting but will make this known in the days to come

