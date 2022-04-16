Public Affairs Analyst Smart Olawale Apejoye Is Dead

Published:

Public Affairs Analyst and economist Smart Olawale Apejoye is dead

The MD of Belut Consulting Ltd and Belut Farms died in the early hours of Saturday according to report reaching CKN News

It was learnt that Smart returned home last night had his meal and went to bed .

He later developed same health issues by mid night

He was rushed to a clinic near his home at Ikorodu where he was pronounced dead on arrival

He was a regular political and economic analyst on such TV stations like TVC and Channels TV

He is married and in his early 50s

