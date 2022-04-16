Saturday, 16 April 2022

Public Affairs Analyst Smart Olawale Apejoye Is Dead

Published: April 16, 2022


 Public Affairs Analyst and economist Smart Olawale Apejoye is dead 

The MD of Belut Consulting Ltd and Belut Farms died in the early hours of Saturday according to report reaching CKN News 

It was learnt that Smart returned home last night had his meal and went to bed .

He later developed same health issues by mid night 

He was rushed to a clinic near his home at Ikorodu where he was pronounced dead on arrival 

He was a regular political and economic analyst on such TV stations like TVC and Channels TV 

He is married and in his early 50s


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: