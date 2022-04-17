Prerogative Of Mercy: Buhari's Spokesman Blasts Nyesom Wike Over Comments On Nyame , Dariye

Published:

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu has condemned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his comments on the Prerogative of Mercy granted two former Governors, Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye

Here was his post





" I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but did not attend.

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo who joined the Council of State meeting virtually switched off her camera so it was difficult to determine whether she sat behind the dark screen or just walked away after first joining.

If the Governor felt so strongly about the pardons, the right was for him or his representative to sit through the meeting and assert views. This did not do. A press release after the meeting is bolekaja politics."

