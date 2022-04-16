Mother Of 3 Commits Suicide In Owerri , Leaves Suicide Note

Published:

A mother of three Nneka Flourish Chibuogwu has allegedly committed suicide in Owerri Imo State

Though the reason for her action are still sketchy but according to report she left a suicide note where she stated that she could no longer continue with life ( depression)

She decided to leave the note and thereafter drank a substance ( sniper)





A search on her Facebook page produced this post where she recently introduced herself





"My name is Nneka Flourish Chibuogwu .





A graduate of Mass communication.





A wife/mother

From Oru west LGA in Imo state.





Married to an Enugwu Agidi man in Anambra state.





A professional makeup artist by ShadesofJoy





Producer of Blossom's Special Tombrown Cereal and Blossom's special Pap/Akamu.





I am a home maker cz I put my family first





Am a lover of God n queen of positivity.





I like mingling with people who I learn from positively.





I love and care for children because every child deserves to be loved.





Am open to corrections but do it with courtesy n not shamelessly.





Finally, I like supporting my fellow women in their various genuine hustle to see that every one grows.





I hate hypocrisy and condemn fake lifestyle.





If you are new on my wall, this is Nneka saying welcome n let's help each other grow."

