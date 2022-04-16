Saturday, 16 April 2022

Mother Of 3 Commits Suicide In Owerri , Leaves Suicide Note

Published: April 16, 2022


 A mother of three  Nneka Flourish Chibuogwu  has allegedly committed suicide in Owerri Imo State 

Though the reason for her action are still sketchy but according to report she left a suicide note where she stated that she could no longer continue with life ( depression)

She decided to leave the note and thereafter drank a substance ( sniper)




So many of her friends have taken to social media to condemn her action while Morning 

A search on her Facebook page produced this post where she recently introduced herself 


"My name is Nneka Flourish Chibuogwu .


A graduate of Mass communication.


A wife/mother 

.

From Oru west LGA in Imo state.


Married to an  Enugwu Agidi man in Anambra state.


A professional makeup artist by ShadesofJoy 


Producer of Blossom's Special Tombrown Cereal and Blossom's special Pap/Akamu.


I am a home maker cz I put my family first


Am a lover of God n queen of positivity.


I like mingling with people who I learn from positively.


I love and care for  children because every child deserves to be loved.


Am open to corrections but do it with courtesy n not  shamelessly.


Finally, I like supporting my fellow women in their various genuine hustle to see that every one grows.


I hate hypocrisy and condemn  fake lifestyle.


If you are new on my wall, this is Nneka saying welcome n let's help each other grow."


