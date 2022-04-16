Mother Of 3 Commits Suicide In Owerri , Leaves Suicide Note

A mother of three Nneka Flourish Chibuogwu has allegedly committed suicide in Owerri Imo State
Though the reason for her action are still sketchy but according to report she left a suicide note where she stated that she could no longer continue with life ( depression)
She decided to leave the note and thereafter drank a substance ( sniper)
So many of her friends have taken to social media to condemn her action while Morning
A search on her Facebook page produced this post where she recently introduced herself
"My name is Nneka Flourish Chibuogwu .
A graduate of Mass communication.
A wife/mother
.
From Oru west LGA in Imo state.
Married to an Enugwu Agidi man in Anambra state.
A professional makeup artist by ShadesofJoy
Producer of Blossom's Special Tombrown Cereal and Blossom's special Pap/Akamu.
I am a home maker cz I put my family first
Am a lover of God n queen of positivity.
I like mingling with people who I learn from positively.
I love and care for children because every child deserves to be loved.
Am open to corrections but do it with courtesy n not shamelessly.
Finally, I like supporting my fellow women in their various genuine hustle to see that every one grows.
I hate hypocrisy and condemn fake lifestyle.
If you are new on my wall, this is Nneka saying welcome n let's help each other grow."
