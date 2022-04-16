Cruelty: Landlord Ties, Drags Tenant's 11-Yr-Old Twin Sons on Ground

Published:

A landlord in Ogun State has enmeshed himself in an alleged criminal act of abuse and physical molestation of underaged twin brothers, culminating in the hospitalization of one of the victims.





The 65-year-old suspect, Samuel Adekoya, police said, tied the 11-year-old twin brothers on both hands and legs, while dragging them on the ground, for an alleged sin of defecating inappropriately in the compound by one of the victims.





And, to further prove his action as premeditated, the suspect resorted to making a video-recording of the scenario, which is readily available with the police as a vital exhibit to facilitate his prosecution.





Meanwhile, on interogation by the police, the suspect acceded to the washing of the purported mess by the victims.





Adekoya's arrest on Friday, April 15, 2022, according to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was sequel to a complaint lodged by victims' mother at the Ijebu-Ode Police Area Command.





The complainant, Mrs. Gbenisola Olishe, reported that, "while she was away on a business trip, she received a phone call from a good Samaritan to the effect that her twins, Taiwo Enoch Olishe and Kehinde Emmanuel Olishe were being maltreated by the said cruel landlord.





"Having first beaten them with a cable wire, he then tied them on both hands and legs like goats and, thereafter, dragged them on the ground", distraught Mrs. Olishe recounted, adding that the victims sustained a varying degree of body injuries as a result of the wicked act metted on them.





According to the press release, "Upon the report, the Area Commander, ACP Adeniyi Omosanyin, detailed some policemen to the scene, where the two boys were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, while the landlord was promptly arrested".





The police spokesman said further that, "On interrogation, the suspect justified his action saying that one of the twins excreted within the compound, despite his warning that the compound must be kept clean at all times. When asked to take the policemen to the spot the excreta was, he said the boys had already washed it".





"One of the twins is currently on admission at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital, due to injury sustained in the course of being dragged on ground by the suspect", the statement added.





Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated, and that the suspect be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.

