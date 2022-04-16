ICAN Presents N3.6m Cheque To Family Of Murdered OAU MBA Student Timothy Adegoke

Published:

History was made onFriday, 15th April, 2022 at Eruwa when contributions made by ICAN members in the sum of N3,600,000 was officially presented to Mrs Victoria Bolatito Adegoke, widow of a slain member of ICAN, Late Timothy Adegoke, ACA.

The dummy cheque was presented to the widow and her children by the duo of Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, FCA & Mr. Bola Feruke, FCA.

During the brief ceremony, the President of the Institute, Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo, FCA made a phone call to the widow, parents of the deceased, family members and others to encourage them.

She also prayed for them and committed them to the hand of God. We were received by the Chairman of Eruwa Council of Elders, Jagun Seun Peluola, FCA, the President of Eruwa Youth Movement, Mr. Ibrahim Okunlola and family members. Mr Bola Feruke travelled all the way from Osogbo to attend this program at Eruwa.

We thank God he has returned to base. On behalf of Mr Bola Feruke, FCA & Dr Abdulrasheed Balogun, FCA, I thank you all. Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, FCA

Share This