Towards 2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Support Group Flags Off Grassroot Mass Movement On April 25, 2022, In Abuja

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has concluded plans to flag off a mass movement for the actualization of former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi’s presidential aspiration.





The support group in a statement signed by its spokesman Comrade Sani Saeed Mohammed said that all the regional and state coordinators for Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) across the 36 states of the country and FCT will attend the event for a mass movement that will galvanize all Nigerians to actualize Peter Obi' Presidency.





According to Comrade Mohammed, the programme will hold in Abuja and will have all regional and state coordinators, and representatives of the group in attendance on Monday April 25, 2022.





The statement reads, "The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) will on Monday, 22nd of April 2022 flag off a grassroot nationwide mass movement to mobilize 50 million Nigerians for the actualization of Peter Obi for President.





"State Coordinators from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to be in attendance including the six regional coordinators representing Northeast, Northwest, North Central, Southwest, Southsouth and Southeast of the group.





“All in attendance will be mandated to mobilize 50 million Nigerians in support of Peter Obi's Presidential campaign.





"Nigerians know Peter Obi as a wealth creator, intelligent investor and a bridge builder that will rebuild our economy and unite the country.





“We therefore cannot afford to miss this golden opportunity to set the country in the right direction for our future generations to come.”





“We implore all Nigerians to join hands together to make it a reality”.

