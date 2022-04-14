Nigeria Needs Me , I Am The Courageous Leader Nigeria Needs Now...Bola Tinubu

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he can bring about the needed change and desired development across Nigeria.





Tinubu spoke at a one-day parley between current speakers and deputy speakers of APC-led states.





The event was themed, ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey'.





"Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer," Tinubu said.





“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria.

Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.





“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria.”





