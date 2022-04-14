Lady Calls Off Wedding Over Domestic Violence

Published:

A lady has called her wedding over what she describes of the violent nature of her would be husband

The lady Ada Uburu shared her story on her Facebook





"This was my secondary school classmate who I thought I knew to an extent. On December 28, 2020 he did the 1st and 2nd stage in my family marriage list which bride price happened to be on the 2nd stage which he paid. After he paid my bride price he started maltreating me.





"2021 was hell for me that at some point I left home, after everything we settled around November 2021 which he promised he will never beat me again. But still nothing CHANGED.





"This is my reason why I am CALLING OFF the Traditional Marriage (Igba Ngwu) and White Wedding ceremony between me and DAVID OKIKE OFF. (Beating me was not part of the agreement in our Marriage).





This Saturday should have been my traditional and white wedding ceremony day.... I supposed to be happy but I am not."





"For couple of months now I have been going through a lot.





"I have been in a TOXIC RELATIONSHIP for OVER a YEAR now.. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people, especially people from my Home Town. My supposed husband HIT and ABUSE me in any slightest provocation, just small misunderstanding without minding what condition I am into."





