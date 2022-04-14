US Based Nigerian Arrested with Firearms At Lagos Airport

Published:

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday arrested an American citizen with firearms at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The male passenger, who arrived in the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, United States at 10:10am, was said to have checked in the firearms.





He was also said to be in possession of two international passports: Nigerian and American.





A source told our correspondent that the American did not declare the firearms as stipulated in international laws on firearms carriage.

Another source said the passenger had some documents from the U.S, which allowed him to carry firearms, but the authenticity of the papers could not be ascertained.

The source said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, he is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“We learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

