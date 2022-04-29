Multiple Accident Claims Two At Ojota Lagos

Published:





An accident happened on Friday morning, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.





It involved at least six vehicles — one Toyota Camry car, one empty gas tanker, one lorry, one tipper and two commercial buses.





The tipper, which was was carrying 30 tons of sharp sand, lost control on the highway, veered off-course and ran into the other vehicles.





The resulting crashes left at least two persons dead, NEMA said, and several others injured.





"A conductor was smashed by a trailer and the driver is dead too. The sight is gory," a commuter at the scene said

"I have never seen so many severed limbs and blod in my life." he said

