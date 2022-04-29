NIGERIAN ARMY ORGANISES TRAINING FOR SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS IN ABEOKUTA

Published:





The Nigerian Army (NA) department of Civil Military Affairs in conjunction with Security Affairs Limited has held the 19th Edition of the Social Media Seminar for bloggers and social media influencers in Abeokuta today 28 April 2022 to enlighten participants on the activities of the NA as regards the critical roles of the social media in the NA non kinetic operations and effects of negative media reportage.





The Chief of Civil Military Affairs (CCMA) Major General Markus Kangye while addressing the participants at the Conference Hotel Hall in Abeokuta noted that the seminar which started in 2018 was one of the ways the NA interacts with the civil populace to foster a harmonious and cordial civil military relations. Accordingly the CCMA urged the bloggers and social media influencers to rally support for the NA and also enlighten the populace on the dangers of misinformation and fake news for the sake of the general security of the country.





Major General Kangye noted that the seminar became necessary having understood that millions of Nigerians rely on the social media platforms as their source of information. Hence the need for the influencers and online journalists to fact-check every information before sharing them on their various social media platforms and websites.





During the seminar, 2 papers were delivered titled Social Media and Nigerian Army's Civil -Military Relations: An Assessment and Winning the Hearts and Minds of the Civil-Populace: Nigerian Society View Point by Mr Temisan Okomi of Classic FM 97.3 and Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu Chairman Board of Trustees Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria respectively. There was also a brief presentation on the Lekki Endsars protest in Lagos by Major General Ahmed Taiwo the Director Civil Military Affairs. This was followed by an interactive session where most of the bloggers and social media influencers cleared their doubts on NA activities. The Participants at the event include Senior officers from Army Headquarters, Spokesmen from the Services, representative of various security agencies and the bloggers and social media influencers.

Share This