Adams Oshiomhole Dumps Senatorial Ambition, Opts For Presidency

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has upgraded his political ambition from the senate to the presidency.





According to a notice on his Facebook page, Oshiomhole said he will make a formal declaration today, live on TV.





“The official declaration is expected to take place today (Friday), by 3pm at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture Abuja, which would also be aired live on Arise TV”, said the notice.

Oshiomhole, two-term governor of Edo state initially announced his interest in running for Edo North senatorial seat.





He ran into a big storm after the declaration as he was bashed left, right and centre and warned about a possible disgrace in the field.





On Thursday, two former aides Mr. Lucky James and Mrs. Inumidun Idehen, who served as commissioners issued a joint statement, asking him to forget the senatorial race.





James and Idehen pledged their support for incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena for a third term.





They noted that the re-election of Alimikhena would guarantee a bigger deal for the senatorial district.





Idehen in the statement said: “At my age and with my pedigree, I cannot deceive my own people. I owe it a duty to lead rightly and Alimikhena is the right person for 2023 Senate.’’





She urged the people to do the right thing by nominating and supporting Alimikhena for another term of office.





By joining the APC presidential race, Oshiomhole will have to slug it out in a crowded field of aspirants.





These are Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi, Chris Ngige, Dave Umahi and others.

