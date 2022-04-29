Mother In Tears As Drunk Yahoo Boy Crushes Little Daughter To Death

Published:

A suspected yahoo boy has killed a little girl after losing control of his car.





The tragic incident happened on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Ibadan. It was also alleged that the suspected internet fraudster was drunk.





Efforts to save the girl's life was futile.

A Twitter user, @OjoAlawada shared the story





His tweet reads;





Yahoo boy coming from Eleyele after the rain last night ran into a young girl at Sango junction after loosing control. Told the guy was high and has a lot of red wines inside his car. The little girl daed this morning, leaving the mother in this condition.





The guy is currently in the police custody. But the deed has been done already! This is really sad! IF YOU DRINK, DON’T DRIVE!!!

