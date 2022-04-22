Man On The Run After Allegedly Killing And Ripping Wife's Abdomen Open In Jos

Published:

A 23-year-old mother of two identified as Mercy Samuel has been found killed in her matrimonial home along Vom Road in Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

Late Mercy’s husband, Mathew Samuel, who is on the run, is alleged to be behind the murder.

The body was found with her abdomen ripped open and her intestines cut.

The state project officer of Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Jummai Madaki, has vowed to ensure justice for the deceased.

Ms Madaki said, “There had been some violence against her in the past as confirmed by her family, but the husband’s family denied any violence. The man ripped open her tummy, removed her intestines and cut them before he disappeared with her phone.

The commissioner for women affairs and social development, Rebecca Sambo, who visited the deceased’s family house in Gyel, Jos South, expressed sadness over the incident and assured the family that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

She said, “The police have been informed and action has commenced to ensure that the young woman gets justice.”

There was no response from the police about the murder at the time of filing this report.

