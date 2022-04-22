Dr Chinelo Megafu, Kaduna-Bound Train Victim, Buried In Lagos

Published:

Dr Chinelo Megafu, one of the passengers who died in the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train that was attacked by terrorists on March 28, has been buried today.

The burial took place at Ikoyi in Lagos State and was well attended by family and friends of the late dental surgeon.

She was described as kind and caring. Many of the mourners said they were yet to get over the grief of her death.

In her last tweet on the day of the attack, she wrote: “I’m in the train. I have been shot please pray for me.”

However, many people on Twitter who saw the tweet took it as a joke.

Reports have it that about 168 are still in the captivity of terrorists, who have placed certain demands on the Federal Government.





Meanwhile, family members of the victims have not stopped their cry to the Federal Government to facilitate the victims' release





