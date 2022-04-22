APC Justifies N100m Presidential Nomination Form Fee

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader Dr Betta Edu has explained why the party pegged its presidential nomination form at N100m.

She said it was to shut out serious aspirants and prevent form syndication.

The party at its emergency extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday announced N100m for the purchase of presidential nomination forms, the governorship form at N50m, Senate N20 million, House of Representatives, N10 million and House of Assembly for N2 million.





Shedding light on the cost of the forms, APC National Women Leader on ‘Good Morning Show’ on ARISE News Channel on Thursday in Abuja said it was a mechanism by the National Working Committee (NWC) to curtail the activities of some people who obtain forms just to constitute an hindrance in the entire electoral process.

According to her: “Everywhere around the world, running for elections has never been cheap and the party must be able to have means to guard several other issues that may arise.

“You find people who are not interested in running for elections just standing up, picking up forms and just waiting to constitute a kind of barrier or put a sturd in the entire process as it goes on.

“These are not things that we want to see as a party. We are the ruling party, the largest party in Africa, a party where if you pick their nomination form and you are the candidate, the probability of you becoming the elected person for that position is almost hundred percent.





“So, we cannot afford to dabble or joke around or gamble around. So, we want only serious people who are interested in running and representing different persons to run.”

Share This