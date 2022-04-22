Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Rescue All Captives Across Nigeria

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again issued fresh directives to security agencies to rescue all those in captivity across the country and advance the acquisition of intelligence.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the National Security Council meeting held on Thursday and chaired by President Buhari.

He said the President is not happy with the prevailing security situation.

According to him, the last straw was the recent attack on the Abuja/ Kaduna train leading to the killing of some passengers and kidnapping of scores.

Insufficient technology and human intelligence particularly from the wider society, according to him, has led to the persistent war and unless this is defeated, the war might become insurmountable

