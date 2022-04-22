Outrage As Female Passenger Slumps, Dies At Abuja Airport...FAAN Reacts

Published:

A female passenger on her way to Lagos from Abuja slumped and died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Officials at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, on Thursday stated that the traveller had health challenge before she passed.

However, other passengers at the terminal when the incident happened on Wednesday knocked FAAN for delaying to send doctors on time to attend to the passenger before she died.

A social media post from someone who witnessed the incident, Felix Ashimole, accused FAAN of not sending medical attention when it was needed most by the passenger.

The post read in part, “For 13 minutes, no FAAN medical personnel. She died in my hands and few others. A medical doctor on his way to Kano tried but as he finally said, ‘we lost her.’

“But she would’ve been saved, had FAAN provided basic insulin. She was diabetic. Her sugar went high; she entered coma; no medical attention; she saw the light and moved towards it. We kept calling her, Mama Tobi, Mama Tobi, don’t leave us, wake up, Good morning but saliva trickled down, foams bubbled and I knew she had seen a better place and wouldn’t be coming back!





“FAAN and the entire airline staff on ground were stupidly acting as if è no concern them.

They kept announcing boarding and never used their speaker to ask if there is any medical personnel on ground. Finally they brought an ambulance from their fire fighting department, to take her corpse away!”

Meanwhile , the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) regrets to inform the general public that at about 0834hours on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, a female passenger, waiting to board a Lagos bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was observed having difficulty in breathing at the boarding hall, but later passed on after frantic efforts made at resuscitating her, including the administration of CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) proved abortive in the circumstances.

Although the Authority has processed millions of passengers through the airport without any such incident over the years, we deeply regret that despite spirited efforts by our medical officials to resuscitate her, she was confirmed dead at about 0906hours, and her remains was subsequently taken to the NAF Medical Centre.

The Authority uses this opportunity to express our profound condolences to her family and friends on this unfortunate loss and pray that her soul finds rest with the Lord. FAAN… Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.

Share This