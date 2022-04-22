2023: It’s Misleading To Say PVCs Expire ..INEC Refutes Tinubu's Allegations

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has stated that Permanent Voters Card or PVC does not have an expiry date.





Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu made this known on Thursday in Abuja.





His comments are coming a few days after the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerian youths to go and check the status of their cards and ensure that they are ‘not expired’.





However, Mahmood reassured those who registered between January and March 2022 as well as those who are doing so until the end of the exercise that their PVCs will be ready for collection long before the 2023 elections.





“We have encouraged those who lost their voters cards or whose cards are damaged to approach any of the registration centres to apply for a replacement. Similarly, voters who had issues with their accreditation in previous elections have been encouraged to revalidate and update their information.”





“The claim that PVCs expire is misleading. Citizens are therefore advised not to register more than once as multiple registrations is an offence under the Electoral Act.”





