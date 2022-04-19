Government Parastatal Awals Govt Building For Owning N10bn

Published:

The Federal Capital Territory sealed the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission, Merit House Maitama, and Murg Plaza over accumulated debts owed to Abuja Environmental Protection Board running into billions.

The Director of the Board, Osilama Briamah, had in a statement on Monday said it would seal up some government offices, hotels, shopping complexes, and residential buildings, among others from Tuesday.

He noted that the board had obtained a court order to embark on the exercise.





The exercise commenced this morning.





