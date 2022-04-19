Another Sex Video Of 10 Year Old Chrisland Pupil Surfaces On Social Media

Published:

An extended version of an earlier sex video of 10 year old Chrisland School pupil has resurfaced on social media





The 16 seconds video shows the girl on top of a boy while engaging in sex while fellow Male pupils watch the act





This is coming on the heel of Chrisland Schools, Lagos State, denying allegations that the 10-year-old primary six pupil was raped during the school’s participation in the World School Games at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The female pupil was among 76 pupils that represented the school at the event, which was held between March 8 and 14, 2022.

A statement by a Member, Advisory Board, Chrisland Schools, Akin Fadeyi, titled, ‘Chrisland Children Remain Our Centre of Focus,’ said 71 of the pupils ensured untainted adherence to the school’s standards.





Share This