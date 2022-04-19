Dubai Sex video: Police Quizes Chrisland School's Headteacher, Parents

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has invited all parties involved in the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old primary six pupil of Chrisland Schools located in the Victoria Garden City area of the state.





The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that all parties involved in the matter have been directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, today.





“All the parties involved have been invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti today to give a written statement and further questioning will be done," Hundeyin said.





The parties involved include the school’s headteacher, G.I. Azike; and the parents of the female pupil who alleged that their daughter was sexually abused during the school’s participation in the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





Although the school management said the female pupil was among 76 pupils that represented the school at the Dubai event, which was held between March 8 and 14, 2022, it said the allegation of r*pe was false.





Rather, the school said two pupils of the school engaged in what the school described as “sexual misconduct” in a game called ‘Truth or Dare,’ when the act occurred after lights out.





The school authorities subsequently suspended the female student (name withheld) indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in the “immoral act”.





However, the mother of the pupil, in a viral video, claimed that her daughter was drugged and raped by some male students of the school.





The Lagos State Government on Monday closed all Chrisland Schools in the state indefinitely pending the outcome of investigation by security agents.









