Published:

It is being reported that Family Of Abducted Bank Of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan Sold Abuja House To Raise N100m Paid As Ransom To Terrorists

A source close to the family said Ali-Hassan was released after paying a ransom of N100 million.





According to SaharaReporters, the terrorists had initially demanded a ransom of N200 million.





The source added that a mansion belonging to the BOA boss was sold to raise the money.

“They sold his house for millions to pay his ransom. They collected N100 million, though they initially asked for N200 million.

“The house was sold for more than N100 million but we are happy he is back with us. According to him, those who abducted him were not normal Fulani bandits but Boko Haram members judging by their accent,” the source said.





Source: SR

Share This