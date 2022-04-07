Pregnant Woman Stabs Her Husband To Death In Ibadan For Planning To Marry Second Wife

Published:

A pregnant woman has stabbed her husband to death

The incident occurred on Monday April 4 at Odoye, Alaadorin area of Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources ,Omowunmi stabbed her husband, Joseph Nwankwo, to death while he was asleep at about 2am over plans to marry a second wife.

The couple reportedly started having misunderstandings about two weeks ago when the deceased told his wife that he was planning to marry another woman from his hometown.

After killing her husband, Omowunmi reportedly turned herself into the police at Iyaganku and was taken to Yemetu police division.

Meanwhile, her husband’s corpses has been deposited in a mortuary.





Share This