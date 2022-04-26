EFCC Nabs Syndicate Member Who Duped Kwara Monarch Of N33.3m

Published:

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC has arrested one Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate who allegedly connived to defraud a first Class Traditional Ruler in Kwara State, His Royal Highness Idris Sero Abubakar, to the tune of N33,399,999 (Thirty-Three Million, Three Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety Nine Naira).





Poor, 30, who hails from Stwue in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State alongside other suspects (still at large) allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch on the guise that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta Community due to be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.





In a petition dated November 30, 2021, HRH Abubakar, who is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State and a former member of the House of Representatives alleged that a group of fraudsters who operate as syndicate called him on phone sometime last year that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance.









