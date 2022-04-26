Alleged N266m Fraud: Court Refuses Bail Application of Fake Army General

Published:

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, April 25, 2022, dismissed the bail application filed by one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake Army General, who is being prosecuted on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents, and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266, 500,000.





The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, had, on April 11, 2022 arraigned the defendant on offences contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.









Share This