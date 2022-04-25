Gunman Storm Lagos Club , Kill Guests At Birthday Party ( Viewer's Discretion Advised)

Published:

Three guests were killed on Sunday at a bar in Lagos as gunmen stormed a birthday party





According to information circulating on social media it was learnt that the incident happened at La Silver Bar at Ipaja Road Alimoso

The celebration was ongoing when a gunman walked into the bar and shot some of the guests at point blank and escaped

No motives were adduced for the attack

This is the unedited post on the incident by an eye witness





MURDER TODAY BEING 24/04/2022 AT ABOUT 2100HRS ONE SYLVANUS CHUKWUKEZIE "M" OF NO 97 IPAJA ROAD ALIMOSHO BUSTOP REPORTED THAT ONE IFEANY ^M" ALIAS OBAMA/ASIWAJU OF COMPUTER VILLAGE IKEJA CAME TO HIS BAR NAMED LA SILVER BAR TO CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY WITH SOME FRIENDS WHILE SPRAYING MONEY ONE OF THE GUESTS BROUGHT OUT GUN & SHOT ON AIR IN THE PROCESS SOME GUESTS WERE HIT.

TWO PERSONS WERE GUNNED DOWN

TWO WERE RUSHED TO HOSPITAL ON GUN SHOT WOUNDS THE OWNERS OF THE BAR TOO

THE CELEBRANTS WERE ARRESTED CORPSES DEPOSITED AT MAINLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL YABA FOR AUTOPSY WHILE EFFORTS STILL IN PROCESSED TO ARREST OBAMA AND OTHER CELEBRANTS





Video





Another version has it that a drunken policeman hired by the celebrant was behind the shooting





He has been declared wanted

