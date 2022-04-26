Domestic Violence: Woman Narrates Ordeal With Her Husband Of 13 Years

Published:





A lady has taking to social media to narrate her 13 year ordeal in the hands of a man she married

This is her story as posted by her unedited

"I Don't Know What He Takes Before Having s3x With Me", Lady Cries Out Over Domestic Violence, Sexual Abuse | #IgbereTV





Read her below..





I have been destroyed,but at least I came out alive.





I thought I could do this, but I can't again 😭😭😭😭😭





The beating that started 2 weeks after paying my dowry till now.





This is 13years of being tortured, traumatized

and abused.





My kids have suffered alot.





They will be begging him,yet he will lock them up in a room.





They wash him kneel me down,beat me with cane and belts.





He has beaten me before his family members.





I thought I could do this😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, I thought I could endure this.





But this is me saying no to this.





I have lost a baby as a result of this.





I have lost pregnancies as a result of this.





2 years ago,my head was broken,I left for my father's house.





My only brother fought him,





After 10months,he came back begging that he was under a spell .





Against my family wish,I followed him again.





After 3 months of coming back again,he started.





He injured me on the neck,after 2 weeks of my mum's death.





My mum is in the mortuary and I was going around hospital.





The injury resulted to surgery,he said he doesn't have Money.





I was depressed since last year Nov this thing happened.





I have scheduled to do the surgery first thing next year,to enable me save and recover from the expenses I have carterred last year and this year.





Exactly the day osinachi died,he gave the beating of my life,with the injury on my neck.





I didn't tell my family again cus I betrayed them😭😭😭😭





I had to go and tell his best friend and show him all he did to me.





Yesterday he answered the man,and came back around 11 and started beating me for telling his Friend.





After beating me,he wanted to abuse me again,I refused and started screaming to the top of my voice.





Yet this man abused me again and tell me to pack that he didn't want to kill me.





For years,am soaking 😭😭😭😭😭,I don't know what he takes before having s3x with me.





I have developed Hbp





I am also suffering from Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)





I have had Amnesia type B before but I recovered but not healed .





As am writing this,I do forget my name most times,Atm pins,every vital informations I must write it down or I will forget.





Is affecting my business but I have no choice,cus that's the only source of my livelihood.





Most of my friends who are closed to me,knew I always fall sick, my handbag is full of drugs, sometimes out of frustration,I will pack all the drugs and throw away.





I Regret tolerating this,I am damaged but I still came out alive.





Richard Obi Enike tell the world,what I did to you to deserve this,from 2 weeks till 13 yrs.

Share This