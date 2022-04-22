CKN News Publisher Pays Tribute To Chuks Obed Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Imo State

Published:

I HAVE BEEN CRYING ALL DAY





I don't even know how to start and end this story





But speaking of Obed Chux in the past is what I am finding difficult to comprehend





Our path crossed about 15 years or so ago when the then Sector Commander of FRSC Lagos Commander ACM Jonas Agwu were presenting OGA DRIVER radio programme on Radio Continental





Obed used to accompany Benedict Okoh and his partner to the studio to present automedics





We normally take over from them





Ify Onyegbule and Citizen Jone usually anchor the AM programmes then





Obed and i kicked off a brotherly relationship from there till he met his untimely death





Obed is one of my most trusted and resourceful Ireporter, and because of the nature of his job, he travels a lot.





He loves the CKN NEWS with so much passion





Whenever he sent me a report ( atleast once a week ) I never queried or tried to authenticate it because I know it's always factual





Sometime in December last year, I got a call from him





He told me he was in Imo State with his boss





He also requested I should always pray for him, that Imo State is just too hot these days.





He lives in Lagos





A lot of killings and shootings were happening in the east , I begged him to be very careful





A month later his daughter got married in Lagos, he was so so happy and even sent me pictures to use as news





He reacts to virtually all my posts on both Facebook and WhatsApp





Obed is well grounded when it comes to information





His last chat with me on WhatsApp was on the 10th of this month ( see screenshot)





For few days now I've not heard from him , just thought it was one of those days he is likely to be engaged





Alas I never knew Obed was already dead





He died the same say he chatted with last, wasted unknown gunmen in Imo State during a visit with his boss





It was just this morning I learnt that his burial is holding tomorrow





Just like that





No goodbye , he was not even given the opportunity to say his last prayers





Obed is not a politician, he is not a rich man , I don't even think he owns a car.





He is a lover of bikes





So why would unknown gunmen target him





His country has failed him just like many others like him





I am shaken by this death





Why would anyone take a life he cannot create





He is an Igbo man going about his daily bread , shy should he be killed and targeted





Adieu my brother





I am still in shock





Let me leave it at that for now





Chris Kehinde Nwandu a Public Affairs Analyst and Journalist is the Editor In Chief of CKN News

