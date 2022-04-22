CKN News Publisher Pays Tribute To Chuks Obed Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Imo State

I HAVE BEEN CRYING ALL DAY
I don't even know how to start and end this story
But speaking of Obed Chux in the past is what I am finding difficult to comprehend
Our path crossed about 15 years or so ago when the then Sector Commander of FRSC Lagos Commander ACM Jonas Agwu were presenting OGA DRIVER radio programme on Radio Continental
Obed used to accompany Benedict Okoh and his partner to the studio to present automedics
We normally take over from them
Ify Onyegbule and Citizen Jone usually anchor the AM programmes then
Obed and i kicked off a brotherly relationship from there till he met his untimely death
Obed is one of my most trusted and resourceful Ireporter, and because of the nature of his job, he travels a lot.
He loves the CKN NEWS with so much passion
Whenever he sent me a report ( atleast once a week ) I never queried or tried to authenticate it because I know it's always factual
Sometime in December last year, I got a call from him
He told me he was in Imo State with his boss
He also requested I should always pray for him, that Imo State is just too hot these days.
He lives in Lagos
A lot of killings and shootings were happening in the east , I begged him to be very careful
A month later his daughter got married in Lagos, he was so so happy and even sent me pictures to use as news
He reacts to virtually all my posts on both Facebook and WhatsApp
Obed is well grounded when it comes to information
His last chat with me on WhatsApp was on the 10th of this month ( see screenshot)
For few days now I've not heard from him , just thought it was one of those days he is likely to be engaged
Alas I never knew Obed was already dead
He died the same say he chatted with last, wasted unknown gunmen in Imo State during a visit with his boss
It was just this morning I learnt that his burial is holding tomorrow
Just like that
No goodbye , he was not even given the opportunity to say his last prayers
Obed is not a politician, he is not a rich man , I don't even think he owns a car.
He is a lover of bikes
So why would unknown gunmen target him
His country has failed him just like many others like him
I am shaken by this death
Why would anyone take a life he cannot create
He is an Igbo man going about his daily bread , shy should he be killed and targeted
Adieu my brother
I am still in shock
Let me leave it at that for now
Chris Kehinde Nwandu a Public Affairs Analyst and Journalist is the Editor In Chief of CKN News
