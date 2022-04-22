Friday, 22 April 2022

CKN News Publisher Pays Tribute To Chuks Obed Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Imo State

Published: April 22, 2022


 I HAVE BEEN CRYING ALL DAY 


I don't even know how to start and end this story 


But speaking of Obed Chux in the past is what I am finding difficult to comprehend 


Our path crossed about 15 years or so ago when the then Sector Commander of FRSC Lagos Commander  ACM Jonas Agwu were presenting OGA DRIVER radio programme on Radio Continental 


Obed used to accompany Benedict Okoh and his partner to the studio to present automedics 


We normally take over from them 


Ify Onyegbule and Citizen Jone usually anchor the AM programmes then 


Obed and i kicked off a brotherly relationship from there till he met his untimely death 


Obed is one of my most trusted and resourceful Ireporter, and because of the nature of his job, he travels a lot.


He loves the CKN NEWS with so much passion 


Whenever he sent me a report ( atleast once a week ) I never queried or tried to authenticate it because I know it's always factual 


Sometime in December last year, I got a call from him 


He told me he was in Imo State with his boss 


He also requested I should always pray for him, that Imo State is just too hot these days.


He lives in Lagos 


A lot of killings and shootings were happening in the east  , I begged him to be very careful 


A month later his daughter got married in Lagos, he was so so happy and even sent me pictures to use as news 


He reacts to virtually all my posts on both Facebook and WhatsApp 


Obed is well grounded when it comes to information 


His last chat with me on WhatsApp was on the 10th of this month ( see screenshot)


For few days now I've not heard from him , just thought it was one of those days he is likely to be engaged 


Alas I never knew Obed was already dead 


He died the same say he chatted with last, wasted  unknown gunmen in Imo State during a visit with his boss


It was just this morning I learnt that his burial is holding tomorrow 


Just like that 


No goodbye , he was not even given the opportunity to say his last prayers 


Obed is not a politician, he is not a rich man , I don't even think he owns a car.


He is a lover of bikes 


So why would unknown gunmen target him 


His country has failed him just like many others like him 


I am shaken by this death 


Why would anyone take a life he cannot create 


He is an Igbo man going about his daily bread , shy should he be killed and targeted 


Adieu my brother 


I am still in shock


Let me leave it at that for now


Chris Kehinde Nwandu a Public Affairs Analyst and Journalist is the Editor In Chief of CKN News 


