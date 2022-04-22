Police Declares 12 Wanted Over Anambra Killings

Published:

The Nigerian Police has Declared 12 Wanted For Conspiracy, Murder, Armed Robbery, Unlawful Possession Of Firearms, Malicious Damage’.

This was contained in a press statement released by the spokesman of the Police CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in Abuja

It partly read, “The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

“Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.”

The police urged members of the general public to assist with “useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice”.

“It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.”

For over one year, Anambra has been groaning under the perennial attacks of “unknown gunmen” who are also terrorising the other four states in the South-East geopolitical zone.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had recently granted amnesty to the gunmen while imploring them to surrender their weapons and quit their dastardly acts but the situation only gets worse by the day as businesses suffer, scores killed and injured in the nefarious attacks

