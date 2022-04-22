AIT Loses Reporter In Fatal Accident

Published:





Africa Independent Television (AIT) has lost Muhammad Ibrahim, its correspondent in Minna, in a fatal automobile crash.

This was announced in a statement by Daniel Atori, the secretary of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Niger.

Atori described Ibrahim as a devout Muslim whose sudden death occured during the fasting m9nth of Ramadan.

The statement said the incident occurred within Minna metropolis on Thursday.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we received with shock the sudden death of a dedicated, hardworking and gentle colleague, Muhammad Ibrahim, who passed away after a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Minna, the Niger state capital,” it said.

The NUJ added that Mr Ibrahim was a dedicated and pious Muslim who stood for what he believed.

“We will surely miss him, especially his dedication to work and commitment to union activities in the state,” added the NUJ.

Mr Ibrahim, who was in his early 50s, was survived by a wife, four children and an aged mother.

The statement prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

CKN News gathered that the deceased was buried on Thursday according to Islamic rites at Fadipe, Dutsen Kura Gwari, Minna.

