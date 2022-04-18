Alleged Rape Of 10 Year Old Child: Lagos State Govt Shuts Down Chrisland School

Published:

The Lagos State government announced on Monday the shutdown of all Chrisland Schools in the state following an alleged sexual violation involving some pupils during an international trip. The school has at least seven branches in the state.





The alleged sexual violation happened when Chrisland School was in Dubai in March to take part in the World School Games, a four-day annual competition with schools from all over the world.





The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged s#xual violence case involving students of Chrisland school. It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries,Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education QualityAssurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & S#xual V#olence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.





We are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided . This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government's commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state,formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.





We also use this medium to remind the general public on the implications pertaining to engaging in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving of a child commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes "producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child p#rnography" In the meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations.”

